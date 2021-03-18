During polls, BJP leaders come with bagful of cash and offer money to voters, but they are nowhere to be seen when there is a crisis: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.PTI | Garbeta | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:20 IST
During polls, BJP leaders come with bagful of cash and offer money to voters, but they are nowhere to be seen when there is a crisis: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal CM Mamata