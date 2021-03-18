(Eds: Corrects to say rupee 'rises' by 2p) Rupee rises by 2 paise to close at 72.53 (provisional) against US dollar.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Google on Thursday revealed its plans to invest over USD7 billion in the U.S. in 2021 including more than USD 1 billion in the home state of California and will create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs in the country.Coming together in-per...
When South Africa implemented lockdown restrictions, one of the sectors that were most affected by this was tourism, with businesses remaining shut even when economic activity resumed. When Deputy President David Mabuza appeared before the ...
Appeal to Centre to relax vaccination eligibility criteria, open it for all except below 18 years Delhi CM Kejriwal....
Adani Green Energy Limited AGEL raised a USD 1.35 billion debt package for its under-construction renewable asset portfolio through definitive agreements signed with a group of leading international lenders. The revolving project finance fa...