Bill to hike FDI limit in insurance to 74 pc brought after extensive consultations by sector regulator, says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:32 IST
