Rs 26,000 crore investment has come after FDI cap in insurance sector was raised to 49 pc in 2015: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:42 IST
Rs 26,000 crore investment has come after FDI cap in insurance sector was raised to 49 pc in 2015: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman