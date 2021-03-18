Insurance companies facing liquidity pressure, says FM Sitharaman replying to debate on bill to raise FDI limit to 74 pc from 49 pc.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
A punter cashed out to the tune of 250,000 pounds 347,975 from a five pound bet on Thursday after a restless night deliberating whether to hold out for half a million at the Cheltenham festival.Paul Dean would have taken 500,000 pounds from...
Actor Arun Govil, popular for playing the role of Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 television show Ramayan, on Thursday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP. He was welcomed into the BJP in presence of senior party leader Arun Singh.The 63-year-...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Bidens remarks about him reflect the past and current problems of the United States.Biden was asked in an interview this week whether he thought Putin was a killer and r...
Tanzanias leadership faced calls for a smooth succession on Thursday after President John Magufuli, Africas most vehement coronavirus sceptic, died following an 18-day absence from public life that drew speculation about his health. An oppo...