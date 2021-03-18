Left Menu

Majority of directors, key personnel will be resident Indians; percentage of profits to be retained in India: FM on FDI safeguards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:58 IST
Majority of directors, key personnel will be resident Indians; percentage of profits to be retained in India: FM on FDI safeguards.

Majority of directors, key personnel will be resident Indians; percentage of profits to be retained in India: FM on FDI safeguards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elliot Page assures presence in Umbrella Academy Season 3 after revealing his new identity

Netflix series The Umbrella Academy Season 3s filming has started. Meanwhile, Elliot Page, who played Vanya Hargreeves in the last two seasons, opened up for the first time in a recent interview as a transgender in December 2020.In December...

Over 23 crore COVID-19 tests conducted in India, cumulative positivity rate 4.98 pc

The number of tests conducted in the country for detection of COVID-19 has crossed 23 crore and the cumulative positivity rate was at 4.98 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.Indias tests per day per million population is m...

Umicore boss pledges 'green buffer zone' near Antwerp plant

The head of Belgian battery maker Umicore said on Wednesday it would create a buffer zone near its Hoboken plant on the outskirts of Antwerp, after blood readings last year showed high levels of lead in children living nearby.Umicore said i...

Sri Lanka group seeks probe of reporter's alleged kidnapping

A Sri Lankan media rights group on Thursday urged police to expedite a probe into the alleged abduction and torture of a journalist, calling the incident a serious threat to the safety of journalists in the country.However, Sri Lankan polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021