Mumbai reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began, taking caseload to 3,55,897; death toll reaches 11,565 with 10 new fatalities: Civic body.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
