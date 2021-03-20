Left Menu

Congress, Left and TMC stalled Bengal's development for decades: PM Modi at election rally.

PTI | Kharagpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:13 IST
Congress, Left and TMC stalled Bengal's development for decades: PM Modi at election rally.

Congress, Left and TMC stalled Bengal's development for decades: PM Modi at election rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers

The people of Myanmar have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community following the February 1 coup, with many calling for sanctions and some urging the UN to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful...

Only single window that exists in Bangal today is single window of 'Bhaipo' (nephew), no work gets done without crossing it: Modi at poll rally.

Only single window that exists in Bangal today is single window of Bhaipo nephew, no work gets done without crossing it Modi at poll rally....

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Def Secretary Austin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin on Saturday held wide-ranging talks focusing on further expansion of bilateral strategic ties, evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region, and challenges of terrori...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.1205 p.m.Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said on Saturday.1154 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021