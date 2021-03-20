Talks were very ''comprehensive and fruitful'': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:38 IST
Talks were very ''comprehensive and fruitful'': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lloyd Austin
- Rajnath Singh
- Defence