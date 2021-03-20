Left Menu

We are determined to realise full potential of India-US global strategic partnership: Rajnath Singh after talks with US Def Secretary Austin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:39 IST
We are determined to realise full potential of India-US global strategic partnership: Rajnath Singh after talks with US Def Secretary Austin.

We are determined to realise full potential of India-US global strategic partnership: Rajnath Singh after talks with US Def Secretary Austin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Mumbai Saga', starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, earns Rs 2.82 crores on opening day

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer crime-thriller film Mumbai Saga minted Rs 2.82 crores on its opening day. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh termed the collection of the film low and said that the business of the movie ...

BJP biggest extortionist in the world, should never be allowed to rule Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the biggest extortionist in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapor...

Lanka says no deaths from COVID vaccinations

There have been no deaths in Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government said on Saturday, rejecting reports that three people died from blood clots after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.The minister for th...

Mizoram can't remain indifferent to sufferings of Myanmarese refugees fleeing coup: CM to Centre

Urging the Centre to review its order to four Myanmar-bordering northeastern states including Mizoram to prevent illegal immigration from the neighboring country and ensure expeditious deportation, Chief Minister Zoramthanga has asserted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021