Talks focused on steps to implement bilateral defence pacts with the US such as LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA: Rajnath Singh after meeting Austin.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:51 IST
Talks focused on steps to implement bilateral defence pacts with the US such as LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA: Rajnath Singh after meeting Austin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austin
- Rajnath Singh
- COMCASA
- LEMOA
ALSO READ
U.S. defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon-India govt source
China has been 'very aggressive' in the region, says US Defence Secretary Austin
China has been 'very aggressive' in the region, says Austin
U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says
U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says