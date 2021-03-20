PM Narendra Modi works only for India's richest 2-3 industrialists, he snatches money from public pocket and gives it to them: Rahul Gandhi at Assam rally.PTI | Mariani | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:19 IST
