Play game in such manner that BJP is driven out of country: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to people at Khejuri.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Twitter has announced it will establish a legal entity in Turkey in order to continue operating in the country, which passed a controversial social media law last year.In a statement Friday, the social media company said it had reviewed the...
New Delhi India, March 20 ANINewsVoir APP Delhi-NCR and NAR-India conducted a press conference recently to spread awareness regarding the 12th NAR-INDIA Annual Convention, which will be held on March 21st and 22nd 2021. Besides shining a li...
Star Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra sealed the Olympics berth in mixed doubles table tennis after beating world No. 8 Korean Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jneon 4-2 in the final of Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament here ...
World number one Divyansh Singh Panwar opened Indias medals tally with a bronze in the mens 10m air rifle on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.However, world number four in womens 10m air rifle, Anjum Moudgil...