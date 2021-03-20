Left Menu

If a 'chaiwala' doesn't understand your problems who will: PM Modi at Assam poll rally.

PTI | Chabua | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:56 IST
If a 'chaiwala' doesn't understand your problems who will: PM Modi at Assam poll rally.

If a 'chaiwala' doesn't understand your problems who will: PM Modi at Assam poll rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi thinks of himself as Tagore, Vivekananda, would name India after himself: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers himself to be Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda and would name India after himself. Addressing a public meeting in Khejuri, Bane...

Modi rakes up toolkit row, claims Congress backing those trying to finish Assam tea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of openly supporting forces that are out to finish the identity of Assam tea and destroy the tea industry.Addressing an election rally in this Upper Assam town, a day after Congr...

Rise in COVID-19 cases: Schools in TN to be shut from Mar 22

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, the state government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.However, they would continue to f...

India, US resolve to further consolidate defence and security cooperation

India and the US on Saturday resolved to further expand their robust defense ties through deeper military-to-military engagement and logistic support, with the US describing the partnership as a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021