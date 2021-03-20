Left Menu

Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto, promises to scrap CAA, 5 lakh govt jobs, Rs 2,000 monthly to housewives, 200 units free power.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:38 IST
Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto, promises to scrap CAA, 5 lakh govt jobs, Rs 2,000 monthly to housewives, 200 units free power.

Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto, promises to scrap CAA, 5 lakh govt jobs, Rs 2,000 monthly to housewives, 200 units free power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary; Hungary's Sziget cancels early summer and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentaryAn 83-year-old widower on a mission to investigate potential abuse at a nursing home reveals tellin...

Delhi court closes defamation case against Somnath Bharti after complainant accepts his apology

A Delhi court on Saturday closed a criminal defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Somnath Bharti filed by a woman journalist in 2018 after she accepted his apology before the judge.The complainant, Ranjana Sharma, had filed the ca...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Atlanta shooting suspects church decries killings as wicked betrayalThe Baptist church where the suspect in this weeks Atlanta-area spa killings was a member issued a statement on F...

Despite disengagement talks with India, China's intentions at LAC are questionable, says report

China in May 2021 fundamentally altered the Line of Actual Control LAC on the ground by shifting the LAC and preventing Indian patrolling on territory previously controlled by India. The latest disengagement talk between China and India is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021