NDA government ensures peace and stability in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off Americas Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailings best interest. New Zealand, who retained the Auld...
SNS SNS...
The opening match of the Football Delhi Womens League 2020-21 will be played on Monday between Eves Sports Club and Frontier FC Delhi at the Ambedkar Stadium.On the opening day there will be three matches, one at Nehru Stadium Complex and t...
Actors Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the couple announced Sunday.Maaney, who featured in last years acclaimed Ludo, took to Instagram to share a picture with the newborn. The actor ...