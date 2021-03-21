Teachers were beaten up in Bengal school for organising Saraswati puja; BJP won't object to any festival if it comes to power in state: Home Minister Amit Shah.PTI | Egra | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:11 IST
Teachers were beaten up in Bengal school for organising Saraswati puja; BJP won't object to any festival if it comes to power in state: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saraswati
- Bengal school
- Amit