BJP's manifesto for Bengal polls emphasises on women's safety, infra development, health, industry.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...
In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban....
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide the fate of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is facing corruption allegations by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.Pawars comments ca...
After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, Armies of India and China are likely to hold talks again this week to discuss further disengagement from Gogra heights and Depsang plains, said sources. The two sides...