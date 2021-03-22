India's Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar clinch gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of ISSF shooting World Cup in Delhi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:01 IST
India's Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar clinch gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of ISSF shooting World Cup in Delhi.
