HC stays single judge order restraining Future Retail from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell business.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:00 IST
HC stays single judge order restraining Future Retail from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell business.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance Retail
- Future Retail