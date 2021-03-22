CPI(M) goons unleashed terror in parts of Bengal, attacked me when I was in opposition: Mamata at Kotulpur poll rally.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to the European Union by withdrawing from a pact designed to counter violence against women and closing down the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Mon...
The European Union is set to slap sanctions on 11 officials in Myanmar accused of involvement in the military coup and the violent crackdown on protesters that followed, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.We are going to take...
An agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa river link project was signed on Monday by the Jal Shakti Ministry and the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.The agreement was signed by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Utt...
Ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh seeks quashing of order transferring him claiming it to be arbitrary and illegal....