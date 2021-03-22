India's Manu Bhaker and Sourabh Choudhury clinch gold medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event of ISSF shooting World Cup.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:20 IST
India's Manu Bhaker and Sourabh Choudhury clinch gold medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event of ISSF shooting World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manu Bhaker
- India
- ISSF
- World Cup
- Sourabh Choudhury
ALSO READ
COVID-19 case hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three men pull out from final
Cairn wants India to honour its word and pay $1.4 bn, shareholders to seek enforcement
South Africa women opt to field against India in first ODI
U.S. defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon-India govt source
COVID-19 vaccine rollout 'India’s gift' to world in combating pandemic: Scientist