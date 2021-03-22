Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh moves SC seeking CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:24 IST
Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh moves SC seeking CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Param Bir Singh
- Maharashtra
- Anil Deshmukh
ALSO READ
Varavara Rao discharged from hospital in Mumbai
HC quashes Mumbai-based animal welfare body's suspension
IPL 2021: Starts April 9, no home games, no crowds at 6 venues including Mumbai
J-K resident goes missing after son's marriage in Mumbai
NIA takes over case of explosives laden vehicle being recovered outside Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai: official spokesperson.