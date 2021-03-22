(Eds: Correcting spelling of a shooter's name ) India's Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary clinch gold medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event of ISSF shooting World Cup.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:30 IST
