Left Menu

Bill to make it clear that govt in Delhi means L-G gets Lok Sabha nod.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:37 IST
Bill to make it clear that govt in Delhi means L-G gets Lok Sabha nod.

Bill to make it clear that govt in Delhi means L-G gets Lok Sabha nod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHAI suffers Rs 814 cr toll revenue loss in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan due to farmers' protest

National Highways Authority of India suffered a toll revenue loss of Rs 814.4 crore till March 16 on account of farmers protest in three states, Parliament was informed on Monday.Considering the heavy loss, state administrations have been r...

MP: Damoh Assembly bypoll on Apr 17, BJP set to field Lodhi

The Damoh Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on April 17 is likely to be a fight between the BJPs Rahul Lodhi and the Congress Ajay Tandon.The bypoll was necessitated after Lodhi resigned from the Assembly and the Congress and joined the BJP...

Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate Kolelas dies at 61

The main opposition candidate in Sundays presidential election in Congo Republic, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, has died aged 61 while being evacuated to France for medical treatment, aides said on Monday. Kolelass election campaign had said o...

UK's Johnson discussed vaccines with Merkel and Macron on Sunday - BBC political editor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed COVID-19 vaccines with the leaders of Germany and France on Sunday amid rising tensions about the supply of the shots, the BBCs political editor said.Understand the PM spoke yesterday to Angela...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021