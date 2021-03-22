Jeh Wadia steps down as managing director of GoAir, to continue as promoter: Statement.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
A second Canadian citizen held for more than two years on spying charges in apparent retaliation for Canadas arrest of a senior executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei went on trial in Beijing on Monday.The trial of analyst and former di...
A senior China health official on Monday said he expected a substantial increase in the number of daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the country from April onwards.Feng Zijian, deputy director of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Preventio...
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in cargo traffic at Indias major ports declining to 600.63 million tonnes MT in April-February as against 643.10 MT in the year-ago period, Parliament was informed on Monday.India has 12 major ports that handl...
The helicopter in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to travel from Udalguri to Guwahati developed a technical snag forcing him to take the road on Monday, party sources said here.Shah had addressed an election rally at Udalg...