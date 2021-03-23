India's Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon clinch gold medal in skeet mixed team event of shooting World Cup.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
U.S. stock index futures slid on Tuesday as energy stocks dropped while investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of economic rebound.Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum ...
SITI Networks Ltd., part of the Essel Group, launched recently SITI Playtop Magic - a next generation Android TV set top box STB - and mobile apps in India at a launch function in Kolkata. SITI Networks Limited is one of Indias largest mult...
AstraZeneca may have used outdated information in the results of a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial, a U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting fresh doubt on the efficacy of the shot and its potential U.S. rollout. The highly unusual ...
Chennai, Mar 23 PTI Food ordering platform Swiggy has launched Health Hub in the city aimed at making eating of healthy food convenient to the public, the company said on Tuesday.The Health Hub in Chennai would offer over 9,000 healthy dish...