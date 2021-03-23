Left Menu

Centre asks states to strictly enforce test-track-treat protocol to check spread of COVID-19 in view of spike in cases: Guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:14 IST
Centre asks states to strictly enforce test-track-treat protocol to check spread of COVID-19 in view of spike in cases: Guidelines.

Centre asks states to strictly enforce test-track-treat protocol to check spread of COVID-19 in view of spike in cases: Guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Static test of first stage solid motor of India's mini rocket SSLV unsuccessful

The static test of first stage solid motor SS1 of ISROs Small Satellite Launch Vehicle SSLV -- a new-generation compact rocket -- was not successful, according to sources in ISRO.Oscillation was noticed after 60 seconds into the test and no...

FEATURE-As floods rise, government insurance shores up Bangladesh farmers

Last year, Hafizur Rahmans entire rice crop drowned in floodwaters that followed heavy rain in northern Bangladesh. The loss forced the 30-year-old farmer from Kurigram district to look for daily labouring work, hoping to scrape together en...

Vaccine for all above 45 years from April 1: Govt

The government Tuesday announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines and requested them to get registered for the inoculation.Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet...

Guj vaccination: Aadhaar requirement dropped for some groups

The Gujarat government on Tuesday allowed those living in destitute homes, old age centres, disabled welfare institutions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without Aadhaar cards as ID proof.In a statement, the Chief Ministers Office said s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021