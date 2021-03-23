Centre asks states to strictly enforce test-track-treat protocol to check spread of COVID-19 in view of spike in cases: Guidelines.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
The static test of first stage solid motor SS1 of ISROs Small Satellite Launch Vehicle SSLV -- a new-generation compact rocket -- was not successful, according to sources in ISRO.Oscillation was noticed after 60 seconds into the test and no...
Last year, Hafizur Rahmans entire rice crop drowned in floodwaters that followed heavy rain in northern Bangladesh. The loss forced the 30-year-old farmer from Kurigram district to look for daily labouring work, hoping to scrape together en...
The government Tuesday announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines and requested them to get registered for the inoculation.Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet...
The Gujarat government on Tuesday allowed those living in destitute homes, old age centres, disabled welfare institutions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without Aadhaar cards as ID proof.In a statement, the Chief Ministers Office said s...