False accusations being made to malign Nandigram, people will give befitting reply for insults: PM Modi at Kanthi rally.

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
Adani Green Energy has signed definitive agreements with Sterling Wilson for the acquisition of 100 percent stake in two special purpose vehicles SPVs that own 75 MW operating solar projects in Telangana. Adani Green Energy Limited AGEL, o...
Myanmars state TV says 628 people imprisoned for protesting last months coup have been released. Witnesses outside Insein Prison in Yangon on Wednesday saw busloads of mostly young people, looking happy with some flashing the three-finger g...
Aditya Birla group firm Grasim Industries on Wednesday said it plans to raise funds by availing term loans or by issuing debt securities.The board of the company, in a meeting held on Wednesday, has approved the raising of funds, Grasim Ind...
By Kumar Gaurav Despite claims of all-round development by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government, a visit to villages in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, however, paints a contrasting picture.Residents of Bowalguri village, situ...