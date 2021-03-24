I respect PM's chair but sorry to say, Narendra Modi is big liar: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Bishnupur.PTI | Bishnupur | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:00 IST
I respect PM's chair but sorry to say, Narendra Modi is big liar: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Bishnupur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- Narendra Modi
- Bishnupur
ALSO READ
I decided to fight from Nandigram due to people's response: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Those playing communal card are insulting Nandigram movement: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
ECI seeks report on 'attack' on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram: official.
In video message from hospital, CM Mamata Banerjee says she will be back for poll campaign in few days and use wheelchair if needed.
Team of five senior doctors to treat West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who was injured after being manhandled, at state-run SSKM Hospital: Health officials.