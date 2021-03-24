Left Menu

'Mahajoth' (grand alliance) of Congress and AIUDF in Assam is in reality a 'Mahajhooth' (grand lies): PM Narendra Modi.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:42 IST
'Mahajoth' (grand alliance) of Congress and AIUDF in Assam is in reality a 'Mahajhooth' (grand lies): PM Narendra Modi.

'Mahajoth' (grand alliance) of Congress and AIUDF in Assam is in reality a 'Mahajhooth' (grand lies): PM Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Constable booked in UP's Etah for lodging false cases against dhaba owner who asked him to pay up

An FIR has been registered here against a head constable and other unnamed persons for allegedly implicating 10 people, including a dhabha owner, in false cases allegedly for demanding money for the food they served to policemen last month,...

NC leader submits resignation; says he was feeling 'totally redundant' in party

Ending his two-year-long association with the National Conference, former chief secretary B R Kundal on Wednesday resigned from the party, saying he has found himself totally redundant in the NC and nobody ever thought of utilising his serv...

ICICI Bank enables customers to break high-value transactions into EMIs

ICICI Bank customers can break their high value transactions of over Rs 50,000 into suitable EMIs directly on its internet banking platform to make their purchases more affordable, the lender said on Wednesday.The facility is the first in t...

Hungary hospitals under extraordinary pressure as COVID-19 infections rise - surgeon general

Hungary said on Wednesday it will start vaccinating workers in some critically important companies such as the Budapest Transport Company as new coronavirus infections are still on the rise as the third wave of the pandemic sweeps the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021