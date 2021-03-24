GST compensation due to states prior to COVID has all been paid, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
