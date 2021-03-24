Left Menu

GST compensation due to states prior to COVID has all been paid, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:29 IST
GST compensation due to states prior to COVID has all been paid, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.

GST compensation due to states prior to COVID has all been paid, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

22 tourists from Gujarat test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-two tourists, who had travelled in a bus from Gujarat on a 15-day tour of north India including Uttarakhand, have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.The tourists started from Gujarat on March 7 and reached Rishikesh via P...

Holi celebrations banned in Pune amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The district and civic authorities in Pune on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations in public and private places are banned amid a surge in the daily count of COVID-19 infections.In an official order, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh...

GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling considers share sale

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell more than 14 before the bell on Wednesday after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop has surged nearly 900 so ...

EU sharpens COVID vaccine export rules as third wave of infections rises

The European Union refined its rules on the export of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, giving it a clearer right to block shipments to countries such as Britain with higher inoculation rates and to those not exporting their own vaccine doses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021