Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party opposes introduction of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha; Chair rejects objections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:04 IST
Aam Aadmi Party opposes introduction of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha; Chair rejects objections.

Aam Aadmi Party opposes introduction of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha; Chair rejects objections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France opt for power game for Scotland decider

France coach Fabien Galthie will ring the changes and turn on the power against Scotland on Friday, when his team will bid for their first Six Nations title since 2010.Galthie is making five changes to the side that beat Wales last weekend,...

UK plan for tougher asylum-seeker rules draws criticism

The British government said on Wednesday it will toughen immigration rules to make it harder for people who arrive by unauthorised routes such as small boats and truck stowaways to be given asylum.Home Secretary Priti Patel said asylum-seek...

Botswana says preliminary probe rules out bacterial infections in latest elephants deaths

Preliminary investigations into a fresh wave of elephant deaths in Botswana have ruled out anthrax and bacterial infections as the cause, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, as this years death toll rose to 39 from the 11 reported i...

Delhi: Experts urge govt to scale up vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise again Delhi: Experts urge govt to scale up vaccination amid resurgence in Co'

Delhi is heading towards challenging two-three months in the wake of a resurgence in coronavirus cases, though the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021