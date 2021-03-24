Aam Aadmi Party opposes introduction of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha; Chair rejects objections.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:04 IST
Aam Aadmi Party opposes introduction of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha; Chair rejects objections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Amendment) Bill
- 2021
- National Capital Territory
- Chair
- Sabha
ALSO READ
TAKE A LOOK-China sets modest 2021 GDP target, unveils Hong Kong reforms
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presents Rs 69,000 Cr budget in Assembly for financial year 2021-22.
Delhi govt's Budget for financial year 2021-22 to be 'Deshbhakti Budget', Dy CM Sisodia says in Assembly.
Future careers 2021: Sales and Marketing Communication
Praxis Media Group announces winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2021 in New Delhi