Left Menu

Parliament passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to L-G.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:42 IST
Parliament passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to L-G.

Parliament passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to L-G.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nilayur weavers say TN government did nothing for their development, urge for debt waivers

By Pramod Chaturvedi Kathir The weaving community of Nilayur village near Madurai allege that the ruling AIADMK Tamil Nadu government has done nothing for the development of weavers in the state.Speaking to ANI, Santha Ram who is the Vice ...

"Foiled:" Volcanic ash stops Biden envoys reaching Guatemala

A delegation of senior Biden administration aides has postponed a trip to Guatemala because of heightened activity by the Pacaya volcano, the Central American countrys foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Foiled by Pacaya, we will be back, w...

After inspection, AstraZeneca says 29 mln COVID-19 doses in Italy are for EU, poorer countries

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that some 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines found in an inspection at a plant in Italy were destined for the EU and for donations to poorer countries via the COVAX scheme co-led by the World Health Organiza...

Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a partisan power grab.Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021