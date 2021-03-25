... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Two transgender women facing charges of attempted homosexuality in Cameroon were denied bail on Wednesday after a judge adjourned their case and sent them back to jail, their lawyer said. Mildred Loic, a local social media celebrity, and Mo...
A 25-year-old inmate hanged himself inside a temporary jail facility in the Mandoli prison complex on Wednesday afternoon, officials said here.The deceased has been identified as Guddu, they said.The inmate was lodged in a flat at the third...
Kenya says it has given the United Nations 14 days to come up with a plan to close refugee camps in the country that host hundreds of thousands from war-torn neighboring nations.Internal Security Minister Fred Matiangi said there is no room...
Vienna and two nearby provinces are reinstating a lockdown with all-day restrictions on movement over Easter, shifting from the current nighttime curfew to ease pressure on hospitals from rising coronavirus infections, Austrias health minis...