Sebi asks cos to make analyst call recordings public in 24 hours.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Rachel Levine made history this week as the first openly transgender person confirmed in a top government job by the U.S. Senate, with senators voting 52-48 to approve her appoi...
Moneyboxx Finance that provides small-ticket loans in Tier-II and III towns on Thursday said it has raised Rs 25 crore in debt from a slew of lenders, including NBFCs and a small finance bank since January 2021, which will be towards impact...
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill 2021 in the Parliament shows that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Mo...
Britains competition watchdog on Thursday gave Facebook and Giphy five working days to offer proposals to address its concerns over their merger deal, which could affect digital advertising and the supply of animated images.The UKs Competit...