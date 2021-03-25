Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves commissionerate system of policing in Kanpur and Varanasi: Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:09 IST
