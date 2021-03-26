SC dismisses plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea PNG where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 5...
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play ...
British housing minister Robert Jenrick said it was wrong for China to have sanctioned UK individuals and entities over what Beijing called lies and disinformation about Xinjiang. I think it was completely wrong for China to place these res...
The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.The coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthis attempted to targe...