BJP will not allow AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to become symbol of Assam's identity: Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:43 IST
BJP will not allow AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal to become symbol of Assam's identity: Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.
ALSO READ
Is AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal CM candidate of Congress-led grand alliance in Assam? Baijayant Panda
Congress allied with AIUDF only to grab power: Rajnath
Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.
Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders rub shoulders with AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal; can Assam remain safe from infiltrators with Ajmal around: Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.
Cong-AIUDF alliance forged to grab power, divide people on religious lines: Rajnath