Centre's demand of 10 per cent more share in profit from oil produced from Barmer block to extend contract with Vedanta not unreasonable: HC.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had launched 18 armed drones on Saudi energy and military sites, and the kingdoms energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fir...
The dollar held near its highest since November against most major currencies on Friday, buoyed by hopes over improving U.S. economic data and the availability of coronavirus vaccines, while the euro recovered from heavy losses a day before...
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition against increasing the examination fee for class X and XII Board examination for the Year 2021 and sought a permanent solution relating to exam fee demanded from students appearing in the ...
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that going forward, only Rahul Gandhi is acceptable as the Congress chief.Hailing Gandhi as a fighter, Baghel said he is the only one strongly raising his voice against the BJP gover...