During COVID, both countries worked in tandem. India is delighted that 'Made In India' vaccines are treating people of Bangladesh: PM.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured when two trains collided in central Egypt on Friday, the health ministry said.Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed, several of them badly damaged, above a channel of water. It...
Europe should be the world leader in producing coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year with 52 factories taking part in the process across the continent, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday in Spain...
About 300 prisoners arrested in Myanmar for protesting against last months military coup were freed on Friday, a witness and domestic media said.Six buses full of prisoners drove out of Insein prison in Yangon, a witness and ElevenMyanmar m...
The policies of the Centre and ideological issues such as the Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution will give the BJP an edge in the bypolls to three Assembly seats in Rajasthan, state unit chief of the party Sati...