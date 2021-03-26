Maharashtra reports 36,902 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise so far taking tally to 26,37,735, while death toll reaches 53,907 with 112 fatalities: health department.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:07 IST
Maharashtra reports 36,902 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise so far taking tally to 26,37,735, while death toll reaches 53,907 with 112 fatalities: health department.
