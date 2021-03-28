India's Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claim gold medal in women's team trap event at shooting World Cup.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 13:35 IST
India's Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claim gold medal in women's team trap event at shooting World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manisha Keer
- India
- Shreyasi Singh
- Rajeshwari Kumari
- World Cup
ALSO READ
CEDCOSS Named One of the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020.
Urdu bulletin: India at Quad summit, discharge of Mamata from hospital extensively reported
India's Demand: Better batting effort from 'X factors' Pandya and Pant in the 2nd T20I
24,882 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India, recovery rate at 96.82 pc
IOC helps bolster India's vaccination drive