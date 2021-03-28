According to feedback received from the ground, BJP will win 37 of 47 seats that went to polls in Assam in 1st phase: Amit Shah.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Romanian police were investigating on Sunday death threats made against award-winning film and theatre star Maia Morgenstern and her children at the start of Passover celebrations. Morgenstern, who played the figure of Mary in Mel Gibsons T...
Worlds largest miner Coal India is likely to post marginal contraction of its output for the year 2020-21 by 5-6 million tonne in 2020-21 as its production will below the 600 million mark, sources said on Sunday.In 2019-20, the miner produc...
When the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of U.S. schools a year ago, Congress took action to ensure that low-income families whose children received free meals at school would have money to buy food on their own.But nobody told Ambe...
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday said according to the feedback received from the ground, the saffron party will win 26 of the 30 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election....