An 88-year-old technocrat cannot be answer to Kerala's political future: Shashi Tharoor on BJP's new recruit 'Metroman' E Sreedharan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 14:53 IST
An 88-year-old technocrat cannot be answer to Kerala's political future: Shashi Tharoor on BJP's new recruit 'Metroman' E Sreedharan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Metroman' E Sreedharan
- Tharoor
- Shashi
ALSO READ
Kerala Cong (J) faction releases candidate list for assembly polls
Kerala polls: Congress' Chenithalla to contest from Haripad Seat
Mahila Cong Chief in Kerala resigns over denial of ticket, tonsures head
Kerala assembly polls: BJP fields metroman E Sreedharan from Palakkad.
BJP to contest 115 and allies 25 seats in Kerala: State party chief