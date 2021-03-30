Left Menu

BJP wants to create Delhi-like situation in Puducherry and take power away from elected govt, alleges Narayanasamy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 15:32 IST
BJP wants to create Delhi-like situation in Puducherry and take power away from elected govt, alleges Narayanasamy.

BJP wants to create Delhi-like situation in Puducherry and take power away from elected govt, alleges Narayanasamy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, Indonesia sign agreement on transfer of defence equipment, technology

Japan and Indonesia signed an agreement on Tuesday on the transfer of defence equipment and technology during 22 talks between their ministers of defence and foreign affairs held in Tokyo.Japan, which ended a decades-old ban on overseas arm...

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Kashmere Gate ISBT

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Inter-State Bus Terminus ISBT at Kashmere Gate in Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.According to fire officials, the information regarding the blaze was received at 2.36 pm.Nine fire tenders have be...

Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates Ānandam: The Center for Happiness in IIM Jammu

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated nandam The Center for Happiness virtually today. Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha Founder, Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar virtuall...

Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55

Canada on Monday suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under age 55 following concerns it might be linked to rare blood clots.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization had recommended the pause for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021