Previous Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy in Puducherry was a disaster, says Modi.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Tareq Alaows, a refugee who fled military conscription in Syria, is withdrawing his bid to win a seat in Germanys parliament due to security concerns after his candidacy prompted a wave of racist insults, his Greens party said on Tuesday.Al...
In a show of might ahead of the second phase of Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Nandigram and called upon people to ensure the defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the ...
Organizers for the 2026 Olympics are sticking with their plans to spend 50 million euros 60 million to rebuild an abandoned bobsled track in Cortina dAmpezzo and hold speedskating at an outdoor oval in Baselga di Pin.Italian Olympic Committ...
Tunisian police fired tear gas on protesters on Tuesday after hundreds tried to storm a government headquarters in the southern city of Tataouine to protest against the governments failure to provide jobs, witnesses said. Protesters are cal...