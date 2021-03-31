BJP will not allow Assam to become infiltrators hub: Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
A Chinese liquor company that was granted a license in 2018 for making beer has formally started production at its plant in Pakistans Balochistan province, the first such alcohol firm from China to establish its unit in the Islamic nation, ...
Octogenarian Sova Majumdars death speaks of the condition of maa in TMC-ruled Bengal BJP chief J P Nadda at election rally....
Crosses etched in mysterious abundance across the walls of Christianitys most sacred church were long assumed to be graffiti, but they may be the work of mediaeval masons paid to carve them by pilgrims, research suggests.Revered in Christia...
British equities, the trade that ticked every box at the start of 2021, so far havent delivered the returns investors had hoped for, yet few are giving up hope that equity outperformance will follow as the UK economy starts to re-open. Brit...