Left Menu

Passage of NCT a ''grave development''; BJP govt has snatched practically all powers of democratically elected govt: WB CM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:52 IST
Passage of NCT a ''grave development''; BJP govt has snatched practically all powers of democratically elected govt: WB CM.

Passage of NCT a ''grave development''; BJP govt has snatched practically all powers of democratically elected govt: WB CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar says huge potential for further strengthening Indo-Tajik economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that there is potential for further bolstering India-Tajikistan economic cooperation after his meeting with his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and urged the business comm...

BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee with EC over alleged threats

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening its supporters with unspecified action once paramilitary forces leave the state after the assembly polls, BJP has registered a complaint with the Election Commission over he...

Assam polls: 310 CAPF coys, 90 Assam police companies deployed for second phase

As many as 310 Central Armed Police Forces CAPF coys and 90 companies of Assam state police have been deployed for the second phase of the Assam Assembly polls on April 1, Assam Chief Electoral Officer CEO Nitin Khade informed. One constabl...

'Diana' musical sets Netflix premiere ahead of Broadway debut

Diana, a musical about the life of Princess Diana, will premiere on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut. As per Variety, a live stage recording of Diana is coming to Netflix on October 1, two months before preview performances are expected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021