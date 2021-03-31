Above normal day temperatures likely over north and east India from April to June, says IMD in its summer forecast.

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Turkeys top court sent back an indictment calling for the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.The Constitutional Court ruled that the ...
Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the face of the state government may have changed but the work started by him continues.Trivendra who was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat earlier this month, nine days ahead of co...
Digital learning startup Uable on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.5 million about Rs 25.6 crore in funding, led by JAFCO Asia and Chiratae Ventures.Existing investor, 3one4 Capital also participated in the pre-series A round, a statement...
Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the suspension of passenger bus operations with Maharashtra till April 15 because of a huge surge in coronavirus positive cases in the neighboring state.The MP government had suspended the pas...